18-year-old Kazakh tennis player advances to ITF tournament finals in Tunisia

18-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player Amir Omarkhanov (ranked 641st in the ATP rankings) secured his spot in the tournament final.

In the semifinal match, Omarkhanov faced Germany’s Lukas Wiedemann (globally ranked 839th). The match was extremely tense and went the full three sets. Showing grit at the decisive moments, Amir clinched the victory in a tiebreak 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (8-6).

In the final, the Kazakhstani faces a serious challenge: his opponent will be Turkish tennis player Mert Alkaya, ranked 383rd in the world.

It is worth noting that the promising Kazakhstan player already has three titles at the senior level to his credit. Previously, Amir won the singles and doubles at tournaments in Tunisia, as well as claiming the doubles trophy in Manacor, Spain.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina advanced to the Miami Open third round after a victory over Yulia Putintseva.