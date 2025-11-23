18-year-old Amir Omarhanov reaches first ITF M15 singles final

Omarhanov progressed steadily through each round in Tunisia, competing against experienced adult tennis players.

In the semifinals, the Omarhanov showed a dominant performance, defeating the tournament’s sixth seed, German Mika Petkovic (ranked 776th in ATP), 6-1, 6-2.

The Kazakhtani will next face German Max Schoenhaus, ranked 824th in the ATP standings. Both players have been competing in Monastir for a second consecutive week, with Schoenhaus having claimed a higher-level ITF M25 title there last week.

Notably, Omarhanov currently has 11 ATP singles ranking points and sits at 1115th, yet he had never before reached the final of an adult tournament.

