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    At least 29 killed as school roof collapses in NW Pakistan

    12:21, 15 October 2026

    At least 27 students and two female teachers were killed when the roof of a private school collapsed in Pakistan's Peshawar on Thursday, Al Jazeera reports. 

    18 killed as school roof collapses in NW Pakistan Source: Xinhua| 2026-10-15 15:05:45|Editor: huaxia ISLAMABAD, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- At least 17 students and a teacher were killed when the roof of a private school collapsed in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, hospital sources said. Several students were also injured in the incident. An emergency was declared at Lady Reading Hospital, the hospital's spokesperson Muhammad Asim told Xinhua. Rescue operations were underway to recover victims from the rubble. Police said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the collapse. Roof and building collapses are not uncommon in Pakistan, where poor safety standards and the use of substandard construction materials have contributed to such incidents. ■
    File photo by Anadolu Ajansı

    Some 40 students were also injured in the incident.

    An emergency was declared at Lady Reading Hospital, the hospital's spokesperson Muhammad Asim told Xinhua.

    Rescue operations were underway to recover victims from the rubble.

    Police said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

    Roof and building collapses are not uncommon in Pakistan, where poor safety standards and the use of substandard construction materials have contributed to such incidents.

    As reported earlier, at least seven people were killed and 25 others injured in a suicide blast targeting a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

    Pakistan World News Incidents Accidents Schools Children Society Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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