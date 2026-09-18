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    7 killed, 25 injured in NW Pakistan mosque blast

    15:26, 18 September 2026

    At least seven people were killed and 25 others injured in a suicide blast targeting a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police and rescuers said, Xinhua reported.

    7 killed, 25 injured in NW Pakistan mosque blast
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @kishtwartimes1 / X

    The incident happened in Kohat district, where the bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the mosque located in a residential complex of police, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said in a statement.

    An exchange of fire with armed terrorists was continuing following the blast, according to the statement.

    The bodies and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, the state-owned Rescue 1122 said in a statement, adding that the death toll is feared to rise as several among the injured are in critical condition.

    No group has claimed the attack yet. 

    Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the Southern Philippines high-school shooting had risen to six. 

    Pakistan Incidents World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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