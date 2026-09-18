7 killed, 25 injured in NW Pakistan mosque blast

The incident happened in Kohat district, where the bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the mosque located in a residential complex of police, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said in a statement.

An exchange of fire with armed terrorists was continuing following the blast, according to the statement.

🚨🇵🇰 #BREAKING: A powerful explosion struck a mosque at the Kohat Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Friday prayers.



Reports say at least 20 killed & 50+ injured; casualty figures remain unconfirmed.#Pakistan 🇵🇰 #Kohat #KhyberPakhtunkhwa pic.twitter.com/LktgG8Lo2i — Newslive 24x7 🅧︎ (@kanpurtak) September 18, 2026

The bodies and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, the state-owned Rescue 1122 said in a statement, adding that the death toll is feared to rise as several among the injured are in critical condition.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the Southern Philippines high-school shooting had risen to six.