18 Cambodian soldiers released - Thailand’s foreign ministry

The repatriation was carried out in accordance with paragraph 11 of the Joint Statement between Thailand and Cambodia signed at the Third Special General Border Committee Meeting on December 27, 2025. The document stipulates that the soldiers would be returned after a ceasefire had been fully maintained for 72 hours. The move also reflects the spirit of the Joint Declaration signed by the two countries in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand noted that throughout their detention, the Cambodian soldiers were treated in line with international humanitarian law and universally recognized principles. This included full compliance with the 1949 Geneva Conventions and established humanitarian practices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The ICRC was granted regular access to the detainees and facilitated communication between the soldiers and their families.

According to the statement, the repatriation process was conducted in strict accordance with the Third Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Prior to their return, all 18 soldiers underwent medical examinations and were duly informed of their rights to ensure that the repatriation was voluntary, safe, and dignified.

The Ministry emphasized that the repatriation was undertaken as a demonstration of goodwill and as a confidence-building measure, while also reaffirming Thailand’s commitment to international humanitarian principles. Thailand expressed hope that Cambodia would reciprocate this gesture through concrete actions aimed at promoting lasting peace and stability between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Thailand and Cambodia had offered differing accounts of an incident involving unmanned aerial vehicles along their shared border, days after a ceasefire agreement came into force following weeks of clashes.