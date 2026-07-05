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    17yo Kazakh chess player gains International Grandmaster title

    11:13, 5 July 2026

    Rising chess talent Aldiyar Ansat has officially fulfilled all requirements to earn the prestigious title of International Grandmaster, Qazinform News Agency cites the akimat press service.

    17yo Kazakh chess player gains International Grandmaster title
    Photo credit: E Kazakhstan akimat

    At the Aktobe Open tournament, Aldiyar surpassed the 2500 rating threshold, completing the final norm for the GM title.

    At the age of 6 years, he achieved the Candidate Master (CM) title, at 11 the youngest FIDE Master, at 13 the International Master and at 15 the youngest Honored Master of Sport in Kazakhstan.

    At age 10, he won gold medals in two age categories (U12 and U14) at the Kazakhstan Championships, and at 15 won the national champion title, confirming his status as one of the promising chess players of Kazakhstan.

    17yo Kazakh chess player gains International Grandmaster title
    Photo credit: E Kazakhstan akimat

    The GM title crowns years of preparation, dedication, and international success.

    Noteworthy, Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva enters world’s Top 5 women chess players for first time.

    Chess Kazakhstan Sport East Kazakhstan region
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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