17yo Kazakh chess player gains International Grandmaster title

At the Aktobe Open tournament, Aldiyar surpassed the 2500 rating threshold, completing the final norm for the GM title.

At the age of 6 years, he achieved the Candidate Master (CM) title, at 11 the youngest FIDE Master, at 13 the International Master and at 15 the youngest Honored Master of Sport in Kazakhstan.

At age 10, he won gold medals in two age categories (U12 and U14) at the Kazakhstan Championships, and at 15 won the national champion title, confirming his status as one of the promising chess players of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: E Kazakhstan akimat

The GM title crowns years of preparation, dedication, and international success.

Noteworthy, Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva enters world’s Top 5 women chess players for first time.