179 patents granted in Mongolia in first half of 2025

A total of 179 patents were granted, including 48 for inventions and 131 for industrial designs. Compared to 2024, patents for inventions decreased by 12, while patents for industrial designs increased by 16.

By international classification, the granted patents include 16 in chemistry and metallurgy, 12 in human needs, 10 in various technological methods, construction, and mining, eight in mechanics, lighting, heating, pumps, and engines, five in physics, and one in electricity and textiles.

Additionally, 2,659 applications for trademark registration were submitted nationwide, of which 1,071 were international applications under the Madrid Agreement designating Mongolia. A total of 2,201 trademarks received protection, 52 more than in 2024, while 637 applications were refused registration.

