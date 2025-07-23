Dushanbe to host Tajikistan-Mongolia Investment Forum

The event aims to promote bilateral economic cooperation, expand trade relations, and identify new avenues for investment collaboration between the two friendly nations.

The forum will be held as part of the state visit of the President of Mongolia to the Republic of Tajikistan.

The event will focus on strategic initiatives in industry, agriculture, trade, innovation, and sustainable development.

Presentations of the two countries' investment potential will be showcased.

Special focus will be given to certain investment projects and B2B meetings between Tajik and Mongolian business communities.

