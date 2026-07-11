17,000 students in Kazakhstan choose psychology as major

According to Aliya Mambetalina, Head of the Psychology Department at L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the popularity of the profession reflects growing public trust in psychological services.

"17,000 students is the official figure. It shows how many school graduates choose psychology as their major each year," she noted.

Aliya Massalimova, Director of the Center for the Study of Public Processes at the Kazakhstan Institute for Public Development, provided data on training and employment of specialists.

"Around 4,000 students complete psychology programs each year — at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels at 43 Kazakh universities. 73 to 76 percent of the graduates find employment afterward," she said.

According to Aliya Massalimova, Kazakhstan has around 1,500 certified practicing psychologists with client experience, while over 8,000 educational psychologists work in schools.

The expert also noted that within a year of the law's entry into force, a register of specialists authorized to officially practice psychology will be established.

As previously written, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law on Psychological Activities.