17 talented students from Kazakhstan awarded IB Scholarships

The MIRAS International Schools in Astana and Almaty hosted the awarding ceremonies.

Photo credit: Halyk Fund

The programme has been developed since 2021 by the NNEF Public Fund and Halyk Charitable Fund.

According to the Halyk Charitable Fund managing director, Nariman Abilshaikov, supporting talented schoolchildren is one of the priorities of the fund. The fund has been granting full scholarships since 2021. This year, over 2,000 9th-11th graders from every corner of Kazakhstan applied for the scholarship, of which 17 received educational grants.

He stressed the IB graduates show stronger academic performance and receive offers from the top universities of the world.

Over the past five years, above 5,000 pupils applied for the scholarship and only 70 received scholarships.

