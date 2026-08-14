167 patients await organ transplants in Atyrau region

Most patients need kidney transplants; 152 patients are registered with renal failure.

People also need heart, lungs, and eye transplants.

According to experts, donor shortage remains a critical issue. Cultural and religious factors often prevent families from consenting to organ donation.

Transplant coordinator Daulen Yeleuov noted that in 2026, four potential cases of posthumous donation were identified, but none received family consent.

Over the last few years, Kazakhstan has seen a steady rise in transplants. 236 surgeries were performed in 2023, 260 in 2024, and 310 in 2025.

150 operations were conducted in the first half of 2026, including 30 from deceased donors.

4,700 people are waiting for organ transplants nationwide.

To note, the number of organ transplant surgeries in Kazakhstan continued to rise, with 150 procedures carried out in the first half of 2026.