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    160 km/h: Skier sets Kazakhstan’s new speed record

    22:13, 15 March 2026

    A new national speed record among amateur skiers was set at the Shymbulak ski resort in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    160 km/h: Skier sets Kazakhstan’s speed record
    Video screenshot

    According to the Kazakhstan Book of Records (KInES-2026), on February 23, amateur skier Sergey Apenko achieved a speed of 160.953 km/h during a downhill run.

    A video of his record-setting descent was published on the resort’s official Instagram page, showing the athlete reaching high speed on one of the slopes.

    For comparison, in 2023, French skier Simon Billy, representing France’s national speed skiing team, set a new world record by reaching 255.5 km/h.

    Earlier, it was reported that Almaty became part of another global skiing milestone: Canadian freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury, 33, joined the ranks of athletes with more than 100 World Cup victories in freestyle skiing — five of which were won in competitions held in Almaty.

    Kazakhstan Sport Ski jumping Almaty Tourism Travel
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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