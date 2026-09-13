160 Family Support Centers operating across Kazakhstan

Events included campaigns, seminars, and educational programs promoting national traditions, parental competence, youth health, and prevention of domestic violence.

The Ministry stressed that family remains a priority of state policy, under the close attention of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The new Constitution defines marriage as a voluntary and equal union between a man and a woman, registered by the state.

In 2024, Kazakhstan adopted a law on women’s rights and child safety, criminalizing domestic violence and strengthening accountability for all forms of violence against children.

The network of Family Support Centers has been expanded, with 160 centers now operating nationwide.

Plans call for increasing the number to 208 centers, ensuring coverage in every district and city.

Since early 2026, more than 50,000 citizens have sought assistance, with 43,000 families receiving consultations and about 6,000 families under long-term support.

These centers serve as a vital link between the state and society, offering comprehensive assistance and preventing social risks.

Kazakhstan developed a 2025–2027 Action Plan to prevent divorces, promote responsible parenthood, and prepare young people for family life.

The “Parents’ Academy” project, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information, continues to grow, focusing on parental competence and responsible upbringing.

In 2026, the project will reach more than 40,000 participants, including parents, teachers, and social service specialists.

The Ministry, together with the UNFPA, is implementing the “Family-Friendly Workplace” project, promoting corporate culture supportive of working parents.

A training program for government officials and employers was launched in 2026 to encourage family-oriented practices in organizations.

Systematic implementation of these measures is aimed at ensuring that the family remains a space of mutual support and safety, with its well-being a shared responsibility of the state and society, the Ministry emphasized.

Kazakhstan celebrates Family Day on September 13. Earlier, President Tokayev congratulated citizens, underscoring the family’s role in strengthening both society and the state.