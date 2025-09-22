16-year-old Kazakh defeats 13-time world champion in arm wrestling

Competing in the under-60 kg category, the Kazakh armwrestler from Shardara town defeated Slovakia’s 13-time world champion Lucia Debnarova. Remarkably, the Kazakhstani overpowered her opponent within seconds, slamming her arm onto the table without giving her a single chance.

Ulbolsyn was overcome with emotion and broke into tears of joy as she stood on the podium, receiving her gold medal to the sound of Kazakhstan’s national anthem.

Her achievement was not the only success for Kazakhstan’s team at this world championships.

For the first time in history, three brothers from the same family — Beknur (14), Azamat (15), and Adilet (18) Ibragim — were crowned world champions at the same tournament, each triumphing in his own weight category. All three hail from Shardara. The team also celebrated another world title, claimed by 16-year-old Nursultan Aldan.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old athlete Yrysty Orazkhan achieved a historic triumph in the final bout by defeating Sweden’s 11-time world champion Fia Reisek — a feat that will go down in golden letters in Kazakhstan’s sporting history. The young Kazakh, who overcame an opponent many had considered the favorite, stunned the global community with her victory.

