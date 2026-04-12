16 residents temporarily relocated after Astana apartment fire

The fire broke out in an apartment on the 15th floor. By the time emergency crews arrived, flames had engulfed the entire unit. Rescuers had to break through a locked door using special equipment.

A woman was rescued from the burning apartment and rushed to intensive care with second- to third-degree burn shock. The bodies of three children were found at the scene.

In total, 20 people were evacuated by firefighters, while about 40 residents left the building on their own. The fire was fully extinguished.

Authorities noted that the fire alarm system functioned properly, with elevators automatically descending to the first floor. Despite difficulties accessing the courtyard due to parked cars and closed gates, firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to neighboring apartments.

The district akimat announced that repairs will be carried out in the affected entrance and floor with sponsor support. Assistance will also be provided to the relatives of the deceased in organizing funeral services.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched, and expert examinations will determine the cause of the fire.