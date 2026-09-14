16 killed in Chile's nursing home fire

Around 10:30 p.m. (0130 GMT Sept. 12), a fire broke out, and only 10 people living in the nursing home were evacuated, and we must lament the deaths of 16 people, a police officer said.

Fire companies and medical teams, as well as neighboring communes, were dispatched to the scene to fight the blaze, local media reported, while the injured were taken to hospitals.

Firefighters, police officers and local municipal personnel were clearing debris and securing the area through the early morning. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire.

As written before, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed Saturday that the death toll from the fire aboard the passenger ferry MV June Aster has risen to 76, with 13 people still unaccounted for.