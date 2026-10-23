16 killed, 46 injured in 7.0-magnitude earthquake in China’s Xizang region

The earthquake hit at 10:33 p.m. Beijing time, according to the city’s earthquake relief headquarters. As of 5:20 a.m. Friday, 11 of the injured were in serious condition, while 35 others had sustained minor injuries.

More than 330 houses collapsed or were damaged by the earthquake.

The regional disaster prevention, reduction and relief committee launched a Level III emergency response on Friday to support relief efforts.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 4.9 earthquake had been recorded in China on October 20.