15bn-tenge cable car project to link Kolsai Lakes

Nurym Sagymzhan, akim of the Saty rural district, said all land-related issues have been settled and the project is ready to move forward. Construction of the 6.3-kilometer cable car is expected to begin this year, with completion slated for the end of 2027.

The route will begin at a large parking facility located a few kilometers from Kolsai Lake. Designed to accommodate more than 500 vehicles, the site is now nearing completion.

The akim said the project would be carried out without damaging the environment and would not require any tree cutting. Chinese technology is expected to be used in its construction.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs unveiled plans for a cable car linking the Kolsai Lakes. The project, proposed by Stroy Industry Company LLP, is expected to secure 15 billion tenge in investment.

The cable car is expected to improve connectivity between the two lakes and become a significant addition to the region’s tourism infrastructure. Officials also expect the project to strengthen the Kegen district’s appeal as a destination for both domestic and international travelers.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

According to Khamit Akhmetov, deputy director of the Kolsai Lakes National Park, the national park welcomed 600,000 visitors in 2025, exceeding the planned figure of 450,000. Of those, 128,000 were foreign tourists.

The largest numbers of international visitors came from India, Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Türkiye, France, the United Kingdom, and Russia.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform News Agency

In 2024, the Kolsai Lakes National Park welcomed more than 395,000 visitors. Lower Kolsai Lake and Lake Kaindy remained its most popular attractions, attracting 99% of all tourists.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the tourism department of Akmola region has announced a project to create new historical and cultural routes aimed at promoting sacred sites, preserving historical memory, and developing domestic tourism.