More than 15,000 Uzbek nationals visit U.S. in 11 months

Between January and November 2025, a total of 15,259 citizens traveled to the U.S., marking a year-over-year increase of 1,200 people.

The breakdown by purpose of travel is as follows:

Tourism: 10,841 people;

Visiting relatives: 3,750 people;

Study: 333 people;

Official visits: 307 people;

Medical treatment: 28 people.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the U.S. introduced visa bonds of up to $15,000 for citizens of three Central Asian countries.