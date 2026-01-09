More than 15,000 Uzbek nationals visit U.S. in 11 months
22:17, 9 January 2026
Between January and November 2025, a total of 15,259 citizens traveled to the U.S., marking a year-over-year increase of 1,200 people.
The breakdown by purpose of travel is as follows:
Tourism: 10,841 people;
Visiting relatives: 3,750 people;
Study: 333 people;
Official visits: 307 people;
Medical treatment: 28 people.
As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the U.S. introduced visa bonds of up to $15,000 for citizens of three Central Asian countries.