15,000 convicts may be pardoned in Kazakhstan

“According to preliminary estimates, more than 15,000 convicts fall under the amnesty, including over 5,000 serving sentences in places of detention and more than 10,000 under probation services,” Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Chairman of the Penal Enforcement Committee, Abai Kaiyrbekov said presenting the bill.

He noted that amnesty would not apply to individuals who violated conditions set during previous amnesties. In 2025, as part of the amnesty dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution, more than 15,000 convicts received commutation - some were released, while others had their terms shortened.

“Under last year’s amnesty act, more than 2,000 inmates were released. Of these, eight reoffended and were prosecuted again. Such repeat offenders are excluded from future amnesty,” he explained.

Kaiyrbekov added that in 2025, more than 15,000 convicts benefited from sentence reductions, with some released and others having their terms shortened.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Sanzhar Adilov outlined preliminary approaches to the upcoming criminal amnesty in Kazakhstan.