15 killed in traffic accident in northeastern Brazil

The crash occurred at kilometer 506 of the BR-116 federal highway, a two-way, undivided stretch of road, local media reported.

The entire section of the highway was closed following the accident, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The state's Department of Technical Police was dispatched to the scene to remove the bodies and conduct a forensic investigation. As of now, none of the victims have been identified.

As it was previously reported, a bus crash in western Türkiye claimed lives of eight people.