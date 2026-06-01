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    15 killed in traffic accident in northeastern Brazil

    13:24, 1 June 2026

    At least 15 people were killed on Sunday, May 31, after a head-on collision between a truck and a van on a highway in Brazil's northeastern stateof Bahia, the Federal Highway Police said, Xinhua reported.

    15 killed in traffic accident in northeastern Brazil
    Photo credit: @BlogdoZeCarlos / X

    The crash occurred at kilometer 506 of the BR-116 federal highway, a two-way, undivided stretch of road, local media reported.

    The entire section of the highway was closed following the accident, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    The state's Department of Technical Police was dispatched to the scene to remove the bodies and conduct a forensic investigation. As of now, none of the victims have been identified.

    As it was previously reported, a bus crash in western Türkiye claimed lives of eight people.

    Brazil Road accidents Incidents World News Latin America
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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