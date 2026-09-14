15 judokas to represent Kazakhstan at World Championships in Azerbaijan

A total of 15 Kazakh judokas will compete at the tournament.

The men’s team will feature Bakytzhan Aman and Sherzod Davlatov (60 kg), Nurkanat Serikbayev and Akylzhan Zhubatkanov (66 kg), Yesset Kuanov and Angsarbek Gainullin (73 kg), Zhalgas Kairolla and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (81 kg), and Danil Krylov (90 kg).

Kazakhstan’s women’s team will be represented by Abiba Abuzhakynova and Galiya Tynbayeva (48 kg), Esmigul Kuyulova (63 kg), Aruna Jangeldina (78 kg), and Akerke Ramazanova and Kamila Berlikash (+78 kg).

The Kazakh athletes will compete in both the individual events and the mixed team competition.

The World Judo Championships will take place from October 4 till 11.

Earlier, Olympic judo champion Yeldos Smetov and table tennis player Sarvinoz Mirkadirova were named Kazakhstan’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games.