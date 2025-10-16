13-year-old from Kazakhstan becomes two-time World Youth Chess Champion

Smirnov triumphed in the under-14 (U14) category, finishing ahead of Chinese favorite Jiang Haochen. In the decisive final round, he played White against Poland’s Piotr Brzezina, forcing his opponent to resign on move 34 and securing the championship title.

Last year, Smirnov won the World U12 Championship. Moving up an age group this year, he once again demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency among the world’s top young players. With this victory, Smirnov also achieved his second International Master (IM) norm, marking another major milestone in his career.

Earlier, Kazakhstani player Ksenia Balabaeva won the 2025 World Junior Rapid Chess Championship (U20) held in Peru.