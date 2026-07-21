13 million tourists visit Kyrgyzstan

In his address to the nation, President Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted the rapid development of the tourism sector and its growing contribution to the national economy.

According to Zhaparov, the number of tourists visiting Kyrgyzstan has risen sharply in recent years. Before 2020-2021, the country welcomed around 2-3 million visitors annually. That figure has now increased to 13 million, he said.

The president noted that continued growth in the tourism industry could contribute an additional 4-5% to the country’s GDP.

Earlier, it was reported that 271,000 tourists visited Kyrgyzstan's eight nature parks in 2025.

We also reported that Tajikistan had welcomed 889,400 foreign tourists in the first six months of 2026.