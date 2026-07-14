12,600 riders celebrate inaugural World Horse Day in Mongolia

The initiative was launched by President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa.

The UN General Assembly on June 3, 2025 adopted the resolution proclaiming July 13 as World Horse Day, co-sponsored by 56 member states.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

In 2026, Mongolia’s government issued Resolution No. 100, officially designating July 13 as the annual celebration.

Parade of Ten Thousand Horses, President’s Cup International Horse Race, national wrestling tournament, cultural and artistic programs showcasing Mongolia’s equine heritage were held as part of celebrations.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The World Horse Day promotes the value and genetic heritage of the Mongolian horse, highlights nomadic civilization and traditional knowledge and supports the growth of equestrian sports and tourism.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

Of the world’s more than 50 million horses, Mongolia is home to about 5 million or more than 10% globally, and the highest number per capita worldwide.