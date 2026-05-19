12-year-old child drowns in Oral

According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of West Kazakhstan region, the incident took place on May 16.

“A child born in 2014, who had been left without adult supervision near the banks of the Shagan River, fell into the water and drowned. Rescue personnel later located the body and recovered it from the river,” the department said.

The tragedy is the first such case reported in the region this year, although the official swimming season has yet to begin.

According to the department, a total of seven people, including one child, have drowned in West Kazakhstan region since the start of 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two aircraft were involved in a midair collision during an air show on Sunday at Mountain Home Air Force Base in the U.S. state of Idaho.