EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    5 killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

    17:38, 23 September 2025

    The accident, involving a Toyota vehicle and a truck, occurred on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway, 5 kilometers away from the Bayet village, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    5 killed in road accident in Pavlodar region
    Photo credit: instagram.com/dp_pavlodar

    “The driver of a Toyota vehicle failed to maintain a safe distance, and collided with a Sitrak cargo truck. As a result of the collision, the Toyota caught fire,” local police say.

    4 passengers and a driver died at the scene.

    A pre-trial investigation was launched.

    Road accidents Regions Kazakhstan Pavlodar region
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All