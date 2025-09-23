5 killed in road accident in Pavlodar region
17:38, 23 September 2025
The accident, involving a Toyota vehicle and a truck, occurred on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway, 5 kilometers away from the Bayet village, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“The driver of a Toyota vehicle failed to maintain a safe distance, and collided with a Sitrak cargo truck. As a result of the collision, the Toyota caught fire,” local police say.
4 passengers and a driver died at the scene.
A pre-trial investigation was launched.