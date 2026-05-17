11th grade student from Kazakhstan awarded in U.S. for developing AI cancer detection system

Kazakhstan was represented on the international stage by seven school students presenting five scientific projects. Following the competition, 11th-grade student Arnur Artykbay from Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Taraz received special awards.

For his project titled Automated Detection System for Malignant Tumors Based on Machine Learning, he was awarded a 400 US dollars cash prize from the MAWHIBA Foundation, as well as an educational grant to study at the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Saudi Arabia.

The project is aimed at the early and accurate detection of cancer using artificial intelligence technologies.

Regeneron ISEF is one of the largest and most respected global platforms for school science and engineering projects. The competition is supported by international organizations and major technology companies. One of its partners is the MAWHIBA Foundation - a Saudi Arabian organization dedicated to supporting gifted children and young scientists, as well as promoting talent development in science, technology, and innovation on an international level.

Kazakhstan has participated in the global competition as a national partner since 1999.

Earlier, Qazinform reported 12th grader from Kazakhstan Amirlan Amanzholov receives a full-ride scholarship to MIT.