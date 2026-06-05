118 dairy farms operate in North Kazakhstan region

Today, North Kazakhstan region ranks first in milk production and ensures approximately one-sixth of the country's total milk processing volume.

In the village of Korneyevka in the Yessil District, Olzhas Bektenov inspected the modern digital dairy farm Atameken-Agro-Korneyevka LLP. The farm houses 2,500 head of dairy cattle, including more than 1,300 cows. The Holstein-Friesian cows were imported from Hungary, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. The first 300 head from Germany, already adapted to Kazakhstan’s winter conditions, will be sold to agricultural producers as early as this autumn.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister inspected a German-made Westfalia automated milking parlor for 40 cows as well as digital herd and production management systems. The farm applies DairyPlan and CowScout solutions, which enable automated milk yield accounting, equipment monitoring, and tracking of animal health, activity, and productivity. By the end of 2025, the farm had produced about 11,000 tons of milk. Since the beginning of this year, production has reached around 3,000 tons.

118 dairy farms are operating across the region. There are also nine poultry farms, including six egg-producing facilities with a capacity of over 600 million eggs per year.

In 2025, the region's gross output of livestock products amounted to 208 billion tenge, showing a 6% increase. Meat production reached 82,000 tons, milk - 382,000 tons, and eggs - 631 million units.

According to Bektenov, the development of dairy farms aligns with the President’s goal of increasing the share of processed products in the agro-industrial complex to 70%. Such projects strengthen food security, expand the raw material base for processing, and create permanent rural employment, he stressed.

Meanwhile, 373 dairy farms operate countrywide, with a combined annual production of about 1 million tons of milk.

116 modern dairy farms are planned to be built across the country, with a total annual output of about 600,000 tons of milk. So far, 71 farms have been commissioned, and another 19 are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev paid a working visit to Kostanay region, where he familiarized himself with the pace of development of the industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as the progress of major production and infrastructure projects.