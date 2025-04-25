112 comfortable schools to open doors in Kazakhstan in 2025

112 more schools for 206,000 seats will be commissioned by the year-end in line with the President’s task. Of which 45% will be built in rural areas. Notably, 105 comfortable schools were put into service in Kazakhstan last year.

The project provides equal access to free, quality and up-to-date education countrywide. It aims at establishing an educational environment to contribute to revealing the creativity and intellectual potential of pupils.

217 schools for 460,000 pupils will be built under the Comfortable School national project throughout Kazakhstan.

Notably, the Kazakh capital will build 7 new comfortable schools.