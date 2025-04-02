11,000 tourists visit Baikonur Cosmodrome in 2024

The physical culture, sport and tourism department of Kyzylorda region said in a statement last year up to 11,000 tourists visited Baikonur Complex, up from over 10,000 the previous year.

Russia’s Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities Operation (TsENKI) and Kazakhstan’s Baiterek jsc and Infrakos offer tourism and travel-related services in the town of Baikonur.

Baikonur is a unique complex, comprising both the cosmodrome and the town, and is unmatched in the world. There are seven hotels with 671 rooms in the town. Since the beginning of the year, over a thousand people have come to view the rocket launch through tour agencies, said Aidos Paizullayev, head of the tourism division.

In a bid to attract tourists to Baikonur town, specific steps are being made, including the first-ever yurt-shaped viewing site that was unveiled by the Aerospace Industry Committee of Kazakhstan last year.

Baikonur Cosmodrome was added to the top 20 destinations to promote tourism in Kazakhstan under the 2023/29 concept.

As earlier reported, the largest joint project between Kazakhstan and Russia - Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex eyes 6-8 rocket launches per year.