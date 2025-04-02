Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex eyes 6-8 rocket launches per year
Kyzylorda region governor Nurlybek Nalibayev on Wednesday had a meeting with Yerden Ibrayev, deputy chair of the Aerospace Committee, and Nazar Koptileuov, director general at Infrakos, to discuss construction of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The construction of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex, the largest joint project between Kazakhstan and Russia, is set to be completed by May 2028, with the first test launches scheduled for late 2025. Once fully operational, the Complex is expected to handle six to eight launches a year.
The project is set to inject new impetus to the operation of Baikonur Cosmodrome and to boost employment.
It was said that work is ongoing to promote tourism and tap into cultural potential of the Baikonur Complex. Issuing permits to enter the city of Baikonur and the Consmodrome in an electronic format as well as reducing the time of applications for visiting tourist facilities is under consideration.
As earlier reported, the launch of the Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft with the crew of the 73rd long-term space expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for April 8 from Baikonur Consmidrome.