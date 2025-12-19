11 new sports facilities and swimming pools to open in Pavlodar region's villages

The upgraded social infrastructure includes 32 schools, 15 of which have been renovated, nine kindergartens, one institution for supplementary education, and one technical and vocational education center.

The regional akimat reports that 25 new sports grounds have been established across towns and villages to promote mass participation in sports. In addition, six physical culture and recreational complexes have been built in rural areas, and an ice arena has been inaugurated in the town of Aksu.

Photo credit: The Central Communications Service

“This year, we have renovated 58 social facilities at a total cost of 20 billion tenge and built 22 new ones. Additionally, 32 sports complexes have been opened, and construction is ongoing for 11 more new sports facilities,” Assain Baikhanov said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Currently, the region is completing 11 new sports facilities with a total investment of 4.9 billion tenge. These include physical culture and recreational complexes in Peschanoe village (Terenkol district), Bayet and Koyandy villages (Ekibastuz rural area), Zhanatilek village (Bayanaul district), Karaterek village (May district), Kemenger village (Pavlodar district), and Ushterek village in the town of Aksu.

In addition, as part of developing the region’s sports infrastructure, three swimming pools are being built — in Uspen, Irtysh, and May districts.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pavlodar region has attracted more than 1 trillion tenge in investments over the first 11 months of 2025, ranking second in Kazakhstan in terms of investment growth.