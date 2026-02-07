11 Kazakh boxers reach finals of Boxam Elite 2026 in Spain

Among the men, Kazakh boxers are set to fight for gold medals include Sanzhar Tashkenbay (50 kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg), Aman Konsbekov (75 kg), Nurbek Oralbay (85 kg), Sagyndyk Togambay (90 kg), as well as heavyweights Nurassyl Assylkhan and Aibek Oralbay (+90 kg).

In the women’s competition, finalists consist of Nazerke Serik (65 kg), as well as Umida Sadykova and Panar Seiitkhankyzy, both competing in the over 80 kg category.

In addition, six Kazakh boxers finished the tournament with bronze medals: Timur Nurseitov (75 kg), Azamat Bektas (80 kg), Nurbek Mursal (70 kg), Nurzat Ongarov (50 kg), Guzal Sadykova (80 kg) and Yelyanur Turganova (48 kg).

Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s epee fencer Ruslan Kurbanov has claimed victory at the World Cup stage held in Heidenheim.