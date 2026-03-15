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    100yo citizen of Kazakhstan votes in Constitutional Referendum in U.S.

    21:32, 15 March 2026

    On March 15, 2026, the national referendum on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution began in the United States. A 100-year-old Kazakh citizen took part in the voting, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent in Washington reports.

    100yo citizen of Kazakhstan votes in Constitutional Referendum in U.S.
    Photo credit: Consulate General in New York

    Due to his age, a mobile ballot box was delivered in New York.to the residence of Arnold Grinfeld, born in 1925.

    100yo citizen of Kazakhstan votes in Constitutional Referendum in U.S.
    Photo cerdit: Consulate General in New York

    Grinfeld is known as one of the founders of the Almaty Music Conservatoire, where he worked for more than 50 years. Throughout his career, he collaborated with prominent musicians, including Professors Yevgeny Brusilovsky and Iosif Dubovsky. His teaching influenced an entire generation of composers.

    100yo citizen of Kazakhstan votes in Constitutional Referendum in U.S.
    Photo credit: Consulate General in New York

    This year, he was invited as a consultant and jury member for an international competition of young pianists. The concert of laureates is regularly held at Carnegie Hall.

    100yo citizen of Kazakhstan votes in Constitutional Referendum in U.S.
    Photo credit: Consulate General in New York

    Currently, three referendum polling stations are operating in the United States, open from 07:00 am. to 08:00 pm. local time at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions. Station No. 413 opened at the Kazakh Embassy in Washington (serving voters from southern and southeastern states), Station No. 414 at the Consulate General in New York (serving voters from northern and northeastern states) and Station No. 472 at the Consulate General in San Francisco (serving voters from western states).

    100yo citizen of Kazakhstan votes in Constitutional Referendum in U.S.
    Photo credit: Consulate General in New York

    The San Francisco station will be the last to close, due to the three-hour time difference with Washington.

    To note, according to territorial commissions, 9,126,850 citizens across the country came to vote. Preliminary turnout for the entire day reached 73.24%.

    Kazakhstan USA Political Reform Constitutional reform Society Referendum Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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