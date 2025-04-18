1,000 voices perform Abai’s songs at Al-Farabi KazNU

KazNU's Chairman of the Board and Rector, Zhansseit Tuimebayev, emphasized that studying and promoting Abai's legacy is a shared responsibility. He noted the growing interest among youth in Abai's rich heritage and wisdom.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan

“In his address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on us to properly honor the 180th anniversary of the great Abai,” said the rector. “This year, Abai Kunanbayuly’s milestone is being celebrated not only in Kazakhstan but around the world, both at the national and international levels. At KazNU, a series of conferences, symposiums, and meetings are being held to explore and promote his life and work. Since 2009, the university has been home to the Abai Research Institute, whose scholars have published a 10-volume Anthology of Abai Studies. We continue to actively promote the poet’s rich legacy.”

As reported earlier, the Abai Scientific and Cultural Center has been opened in Semey at the Abai Zhidebay-Borili state historical and cultural, literary and memorial museum reserve.