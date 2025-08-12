Turkish students to study under Kozybayev University - UArizona dual degree programs
Petropavlovsk-based Kozybayev University has entered into an agreement with Türkiye’s Eurostar Overseas Education Consultancy, a leading company in international education, with more than 20 years of experience and a wide network of partners around the world, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education
The company helps students choose universities, consulting them on academic issues and organizing educational programs abroad.
Under the agreement, 100 graduates of Turkish schools are expected to come to Petropavlovsk annually. They will begin their studies at the Foundation Faculty, with a year of intensive English program and preparation for admission to Kozybayev University - University of Arizona dual degree programs.
In 2025, over 350 students were enrolled to the programs implemented by the University of Arizona. 153 of them chose the dual degree system., the Ministry notes.
Earlier it was reported that North Kazakhstan's Kozybayev University was featured in 2026 QS World University Rankings.