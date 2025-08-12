Turkish students to study under Kozybayev University - UArizona dual degree programs

The company helps students choose universities, consulting them on academic issues and organizing educational programs abroad.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Higher Education and Science of Kazakhstan

Under the agreement, 100 graduates of Turkish schools are expected to come to Petropavlovsk annually. They will begin their studies at the Foundation Faculty, with a year of intensive English program and preparation for admission to Kozybayev University - University of Arizona dual degree programs.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

In 2025, over 350 students were enrolled to the programs implemented by the University of Arizona. 153 of them chose the dual degree system., the Ministry notes.

Earlier it was reported that North Kazakhstan's Kozybayev University was featured in 2026 QS World University Rankings.