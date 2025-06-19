North Kazakhstan's Kozybayev University featured in 2026 QS World University Rankings

QS World University Rankings being compiled by Britain’s Quacquarelli Symonds since 2024 – is a global indicator of higher education quality. Some 8,500 universities across the globe were nominated to be included in year 2026 rankings, and only 1,501 got their position in the final list. Kazakhstan is represented in the list by 20 universities, with Kozybayev University placed in the 1401+ group.

QS World University Rankings evaluates universities in a number of key indicators, such as academic and employer reputation, faculty student ratio, citations per faculty, international cooperation and partnership, international student and faculty ratio, employment outcomes and sustainability.

Photo credit: Kozybayev University

Kozybayev University achieved this breakthrough due to a number of factors, like dynamic development of international ties and strategic partnership with the leading universities of China, U.S., Europe and CIS, successful participation in international forums and collaborations, enhancing academic, research and social ecosystem of the region, academic mobility program etc.

Photo credit: Kozybayev University

In 2024, Kozybayev University was included in the QS Asia 2025 Top-50 regional rankings, occupying 32nd line in Central Asia and 22nd spot among Kazakhstani universities.