100 days of Trump: Record executive orders, lower gas prices, and low approval ratings

Record number of executive orders

Trump has issued 124 executive orders in under 100 days—approaching the total some of his predecessors signed during their entire terms. For comparison, Joe Biden signed 162 orders, Barack Obama 277, George W. Bush 291, and Bill Clinton 364 throughout their presidencies. Trump had signed 220 during his first term.

“These orders are remarkable not only in volume but in scope. The current situation can fairly be called a crisis and a challenge to the rule of law in the U.S.,” says Rory Little, law professor at the University of California, San Francisco.

Key promises delivered

Trump prioritized border security. Illegal crossings dropped by 94% compared to February 2024. Non-government migrant shelters were shut down, and in March, Customs and Border Protection awarded a $70.2 million contract to build seven miles of new border wall in Hidalgo County, Texas.

The administration also took steps to combat fentanyl trafficking, pressuring China, Mexico, and Canada to curb drug exports to the U.S. On March 20, the Department of Homeland Security reported a “record” drug seizure at the border, declaring that Trump had already made good on his pledge to restore national safety.

Phоtо credit: X / JDVanceNewsX

In the political arena, Trump has moved to overhaul the federal bureaucracy. He reduced the size of executive agencies and ordered all federal contracts with media outlets to be terminated. He also signed an executive order aimed at improving the qualifications and training of federal employees and declared English the official language of the United States.

In a push for government transparency, Trump declassified and released tens of thousands of documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jobs, energy, and investment

Trump’s economic policy centers on boosting investment, creating jobs, bringing manufacturing back to the U.S., and supporting domestic energy producers.

Apple announced investments totaling $500 billion and the creation of 20,000 new jobs in the U.S. TSMC ($100 billion), DAMAC Properties ($20 billion), CMA CGM ($20 billion, 10,000 jobs), Johnson & Johnson ($55 billion), Eli Lilly and Company ($27 billion), Venture Global ($18 billion), Clarios ($6 billion), Saudi Arabia ($600 billion), UAE ($1.4 trillion), and other companies. Canadian furniture manufacturer Prepac announced plans to move production from Canada to the U.S. Audi is also considering relocating production to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.

To reduce reliance on China, Trump signed an executive order expanding domestic mining of critical minerals. He also declared a national energy emergency to unlock the country’s full energy potential. This included opening 625 million offshore acres for drilling, lifting restrictions on Alaskan resource development, and repealing Biden-era bans on LNG exports. Trump also withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, suspended the “green economy” agenda, and signed a law repealing the natural gas tax introduced under the previous administration.

To curb federal spending, the administration launched a broad cost-cutting campaign. The Department of Government Efficiency projects $160 billion in savings through asset sales, contract renegotiations, fraud prevention, regulatory cuts, and workforce reductions. Trump also directed the Treasury Secretary to stop minting the penny, which costs 3.69 cents to produce.

Trump ended the “war on crypto” by establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve and building up the country’s digital asset holdings, aiming to position the U.S. as a global leader in cryptocurrency.

The administration points to early signs of success. In March, gas prices dropped below $3 per gallon in 34 states. Nationwide, the average price fell by 9.5 cents from February and by over 42 cents year-on-year. Industrial output rose 0.7% in February—three times higher than projected—driven by growth in manufacturing and the auto industry. Home sales surged 4.2% that month, with 1.24 million homes on the market by the end of February, priced at a median $398,400. That’s a 5.1% increase from January and 17% more than a year earlier.

Social policy reforms

In the social sphere, Trump has prioritized cracking down on crime and illegal immigration. He signed the “Laken Riley Act,” which mandates the detention of undocumented migrants charged with theft or violence. The law is named after a Georgia college student who was killed by an illegal immigrant.

Trump also invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport gang members to El Salvador. The U.S. State Department designated Mexican drug cartels, MS-13, and Venezuela’s “Tren de Aragua” gang as foreign terrorist organizations.

Phоtо credit: Screenshot from the video of inauguration of Donald Trump

The federal death penalty has been reinstated for major crimes, and the Trump administration urged Congress to pass a new anti-crime bill that would impose tougher penalties on repeat offenders while expanding protections for law enforcement.

Trump signed an executive order banning gender-affirming procedures for minors, including surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone treatments. He also made it official U.S. government policy to recognize only two sexes and formally ended all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

America First

Trump’s international agenda has focused on rebalancing trade and reasserting U.S. influence. He imposed a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum, aiming to shield critical American industries from what he called unfair foreign competition.

On April 2, Trump unveiled a “fair and reciprocal” trade plan under his “America First” policy, setting steep tariffs and giving trade partners 90 days to address imbalances. Meanwhile, Trump’s administration has launched negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine to help resolve their ongoing conflict. Talks are also underway with Iran regarding its nuclear program.

Polls show

A Fox News poll conducted April 18–21 showed Trump’s job approval at 44%, down from 49% in March. This figure is lower than that of Joe Biden (54%), Barack Obama (62%), and George W. Bush (63%) at the same 100-day milestone. It’s also slightly below Trump’s own approval at the same point during his first term (45%).

According to Pew Research (April 7–13), just 40% support Trump’s policies, a 7-point drop since February. The Economist–YouGov poll (April 13–15) showed 42% approval and 52% disapproval, with a majority believing the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Trump’s border security measures received the highest approval—55% support versus 40% opposition (Fox). His broader immigration policies are more divisive: 47% approve, 48% do not. Despite a surge in migrant arrests, current deportation rates suggest the administration will fall short of its goal of 1 million removals per year. In fact, projected numbers remain below the 685,000 deportations recorded under Biden in fiscal year 2024.

Photo: Rahila Tleuova / Kazinform

Economy, foreign policy and trade

Only 38% support Trump’s economic agenda, while 56% disapprove (Fox). His foreign policy receives 40% approval and 54% disapproval. Tariff policies are unpopular: 33% approve and 58% disapprove (Fox); Pew reports similar numbers—39% in favor, 59% opposed.

Critics note Trump has failed to deliver on promises to end conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. Meanwhile, his trade confrontations with China, Mexico, Europe, and Japan have raised tensions. His rhetoric on Canada, threats to Greenland and Panama, and friction with NATO have fueled concerns over U.S. diplomatic stability.

In his first 100 days, Trump has used presidential power to target political opponents—former intelligence officials, Biden-era prosecutors, and legal firms tied to past investigations. As a result, 59% of voters say the country is on the wrong track, worse than the 53% who felt the same at this point during Trump’s first term (Fox).

On his first day in office, President Trump revoked security clearances and government access for 50 former national security officials, as well as for all three Democrats who had previously run against him—Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris.

Federal downsizing has also stirred controversy. Pew Research found that 55% of respondents disapprove of cuts to departments and agencies, while 44% support them. The criticism comes amid stagnant employment indicators: in March, unemployment stood at 4.2%, with 7.1 million unemployed—largely unchanged since May 2024.

Meanwhile, Trump’s steep tariffs have rattled small businesses. Surveys show 72% of Americans believe tariffs will drive up consumer prices, 44% fear job losses, 72% foresee a potential recession, and 59% are worried about inflation.

Partisan divides remain stark. Pew data shows consistent support among Republicans: 75% approve of Trump’s performance, 78% back federal spending cuts, 70% support tariffs, and 78% endorse ending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Among Democrats, disapproval is nearly unanimous across the same issues—93% disapprove of Trump overall, 89% oppose spending cuts, 90% oppose tariffs, and 86% object to ending DEI.

Screenshot from the video of inauguration of Donald Trump

Looking ahead to 2026

Experts say Trump is likely to double down on his agenda, despite mounting public dissatisfaction. With congressional midterms looming in November 2026, fulfilling campaign promises will be a top priority. Republicans are expected to focus on retaining their slim majority in Congress to advance Trump’s legislative agenda.

