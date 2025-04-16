Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs

“The repair works allowed to reduce the average wear level of heat sources from 65% to 61%, which has positively impacted the reliability of energy supply,” said Kazakh Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov at a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Additionally, the ministry reported a 9.7% decrease in technical disruptions over the year—from 2,026 to 1,829 cases compared to 2023.

“To strengthen energy security and system stability, 771 MW of new capacity was commissioned in 2024. This included the restoration of Unit No. 1 (500 MW) at Ekibastuz GRES-1, replacement of Turbine No. 6 (65 MW) at Atyrau TPP, and modernization of boiler No. 8 at Zhezkazgan TPP, adding 43 MW in total. Additionally, renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 163.35 MW were commissioned,” told Sungat Yessimkhanov.

The Ministry of Energy introduced several measures to prepare for the heating season and boost energy reliability. These included adjustments to the electricity price caps, an increase in tariffs, and approval of an annual limit for return on investments.

As a result, funding for repair work in 2024 rose to 327 billion tenge, which is 44% more than in the previous year. This enabled energy enterprises to successfully get through the heating season.

To prepare for the next heating period, the Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, and 39 turbines at the country's thermal power plants. 3 power units, 12 boilers, and 4 turbines are being repaired now.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's gas processing plant is set to be commissioned in late 2026.