10 killed, 64 injured in central Mexico pyrotechnics explosion

The explosion occurred at around 9:30 p.m. local time Saturday (0330 GMT Sunday) at a church, the state government said in a statement.

The blast caused part of the church roof and a nearby wall to collapse, burying several people under the debris.

Eight of the victims died at the scene and the injured were taken to hospitals near the municipality, reports said.

Civil protection personnel, the Armed Forces and state police responded to the emergency and activated security protocols.

The State of Mexico Pyrotechnics Institute inspected the site for active explosive material and issued recommendations for specialists to dismantle and disable it to reduce risks.