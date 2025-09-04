Lisbon's Gloria Funicular derails, leaving 15 dead, 18 injured

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has canceled a book festival at the Belem Palace, which was scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday. The decision was made "in memory of the victims of the serious accident involving the Gloria Funicular in Lisbon, and in solidarity with the grieving families," according to a release published on the Presidency's official website.

All party leaders expressed condolences on Wednesday, and the government declared Thursday a national day of mourning.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas said the city is "fighting hard," calling it "a difficult day."

The accident occurred near Avenida da Liberdade in central Lisbon. The funicular carriage was badly damaged. Xinhua reporters at the scene saw police cordoning off a wide area around the site as dozens of police officers and firefighters carried out rescue operations.

A Spanish tourist, Felipe, told Xinhua that he "never expected such a serious accident to happen at such a famous landmark in the heart of Lisbon." Other bystanders also voiced disbelief.

According to local media, this is not the first derailment involving the funicular. In 2018, a similar accident occurred, though no one was injured at the time.

Built in the late 19th century, the Gloria Funicular connects Restauradores Square with the Principe Real district, with its bright yellow carriages running along steep slopes. It attracts large numbers of tourists every year.

