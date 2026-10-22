1 year on, Japan's Takaichi vows to continue taking on challenges

At the prime minister's office briefing, she highlighted the need to "further strengthen measures to tackle global inflation" as an immediate challenge, citing the significance of a bill to cut the consumption tax rate for food, currently being debated in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.



Sanae Takaichi, who took office as the country's first female prime minister on October 21, 2025, led her Liberal Democratic Party's formation of a new ruling coalition with the Japan Innovation Party while ending the LDP's long partnership with Komeito.

She strengthened her political foundations by leading the LDP to a landslide victory in the Lower House election in February this year.

"I've continued working hard with the belief that steadily implementing our pledges for the Lower House election is my mission," Takaichi said.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan launched the world's first Mars moon sample-return mission.