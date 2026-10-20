Japan launches world's first Mars moon sample-return mission

The spacecraft, part of the Martian Moons Exploration (MMX) mission, was carried into space aboard the H3 rocket No. 10. It successfully separated from the rocket and entered its planned orbit, JAXA said.

“I believe we were able to place it into the planned orbit with exceptional precision,” said Makoto Arita, JAXA’s H3 project manager, at a press conference. He also expressed satisfaction at the successful launch of a project that has attracted worldwide attention.

The rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center on the island of Tanegashima in southwestern Japan at 4:41 a.m.

The spacecraft will travel to Phobos, the larger of Mars’ two moons, which orbits around 6,000 kilometers from the planet’s surface and has an estimated diameter of 20 to 30 kilometers. The mission aims to collect samples, including rocks and sand, and return them to Earth in July 2031.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed the successful launch in a post on X, expressing hope that the historic mission would achieve its objectives, collect samples and safely return them to Earth.

The launch was initially scheduled for 2024 but was postponed following the failure of the H3 rocket’s maiden flight the previous year.

The MMX mission is an international collaborative project designed to investigate the origins of Mars’ moons and develop technologies for future space exploration.

According to the mission plan, the spacecraft is expected to enter orbit around Mars in August 2027. A rover jointly developed by French and German teams will then land on Phobos, followed by two planned landing attempts.

After completing its investigation of Phobos, the spacecraft will observe Deimos, Mars’ smaller moon, before departing the planet’s orbit in November 2030.

During its return journey, the spacecraft will release a capsule containing the collected samples.

If successful, the mission will provide scientists with valuable material for studying the formation and evolution of Mars’ moons and gaining new insights into the history of the Martian system.

Earlier, it was reported Saudi Arabia sent biological samples into space to study Alzheimer’s disease.