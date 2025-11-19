1 person missing as fire burns 170 buildings in Japanese city of Oita

Photo credit: Kyodo

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze, which broke out in the Saganoseki district of the southwestern Japan city on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Kyodo

The city has said more than 170 people have been evacuated.

Photo credit: Kyodo

The fire, which was reported to police through an emergency call, began in the residential area located northeast of Saganoseki fishing port.

The fire was reported in the early morning of 18 November in a two-storey residential building in the village of Algabas, Zhetysai District in Kazakhstan. Three people were evacuated from the building in an unconscious state and handed over to ambulance crews. Tragically, the bodies of 12 victims, including nine children, were found inside the house.