1 person missing as fire burns 170 buildings in Japanese city of Oita
A man in his 70s is missing as a massive fire burns out of control in a dense residential area in the city of Oita, with more than 170 buildings damaged, local authorities said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.
Firefighters continue to battle the blaze, which broke out in the Saganoseki district of the southwestern Japan city on Tuesday.
The city has said more than 170 people have been evacuated.
The fire, which was reported to police through an emergency call, began in the residential area located northeast of Saganoseki fishing port.
The fire was reported in the early morning of 18 November in a two-storey residential building in the village of Algabas, Zhetysai District in Kazakhstan. Three people were evacuated from the building in an unconscious state and handed over to ambulance crews. Tragically, the bodies of 12 victims, including nine children, were found inside the house.