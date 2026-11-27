Velasquez-Morales was arrested on November 24, according to ICE. He reportedly spent $10 on the winning ticket, purchased at a market in East Boston. He opted to receive a lump-sum cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.

“Looks like his luck ran out,” said ICE Assistant Director of Public Affairs Micah Bock.

According to ICE, Velasquez-Morales entered the United States in 2013. Border Patrol officials in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas issued him a notice to appear before an immigration judge and released him into the country with a list of free legal service providers.

An immigration judge ordered his removal in 2014, but he remained in the United States. He is now being held in ICE custody pending his removal.

It remains unclear what will happen to the lottery winnings.

ILLEGAL ALIEN WHO CLAIMED $1 MILLION MASSACHUSETTS LOTTERY PRIZE ARRESTED BY ICE Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, an illegal alien from El Salvador who was released under the Obama administration and ordered removed in April 2014, was arrested by ICE after claiming a $1 MILLION Massachusetts State Lottery prize. The rights and privileges reserved for American citizens are for American citizens, NOT illegal aliens. The patriots of ICE continue to work around the clock to enforce our nation’s laws and serve the American people. https://t.co/oD0cJw0DGd — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 25, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a U.S. immigration officer shot and wounded a Venezuelan man in Austin, Texas, prompting a federal investigation and calls for local authorities to join the inquiry.