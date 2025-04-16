Sydney police investigating second shooting in two days

A police statement said that several gunshots were fired into a house in the western Sydney suburb of Guildford West shortly after 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday, though no injuries were reported.

A short time later, emergency services were called to reports of a car fire in a nearby suburb. Fire and rescue crews extinguished the blaze but the vehicle was destroyed.

Police have established a crime scene at the Guildford West home and are investigating whether the car fire was linked to the shooting.

The shooting came after a 65-year-old woman was killed when gunshots were fired into a home in the suburb of Ambarvale, over 30 km south of Guildford West and 45 km southwest of central Sydney, on Monday night.

No arrests have been made in relation to either shooting incident.

