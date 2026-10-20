1 killed, 13 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Tokyo

14 people - two in a passenger car, 11 in their 60s to 80s on a sightseeing bus, and a man in his 20s in another vehicle - were taken to hospital. Of them, a 77-year-old woman in the passenger car was confirmed dead, while the injuries of the other 13 people are not life-threatening.

According to police, the passenger car driven by the 77-year-old husband of the woman who died in the accident crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with two vehicles, including a taxi. The car then entered the intersection at a red light and crashed into the bus, which was pushed forward and hit a van. Debris from the collisions hit a nearby mini-vehicle

The prefectural police are set to question the husband over the possible negligent driving resulting in death and injury.

【動画】バス絡む多重事故 14人搬送うち1人死亡 神奈川・藤沢の交差点 https://t.co/Hxxo7lyJVe 19日朝、神奈川県藤沢市の交差点で乗用車と大型バスなど計5台が絡む事故があり、14人が搬送され、うち1人が亡くなりました。現場近くの防犯カメラには猛スピードで走る車が映っていました。” https://t.co/WKW1f0sGGQ — 朝日新聞デジタル編成席 (@asahicom) October 19, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that a 24-year-old teacher and a 10-year-old student died following a field trip accident at Lake MacBride State Park in Johnson County, Iowa.