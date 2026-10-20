1 killed, 13 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Tokyo
Five vehicles collided at an intersection in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Monday, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured, according to local police and other authorities, JIJI Press reported.
14 people - two in a passenger car, 11 in their 60s to 80s on a sightseeing bus, and a man in his 20s in another vehicle - were taken to hospital. Of them, a 77-year-old woman in the passenger car was confirmed dead, while the injuries of the other 13 people are not life-threatening.
According to police, the passenger car driven by the 77-year-old husband of the woman who died in the accident crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with two vehicles, including a taxi. The car then entered the intersection at a red light and crashed into the bus, which was pushed forward and hit a van. Debris from the collisions hit a nearby mini-vehicle
The prefectural police are set to question the husband over the possible negligent driving resulting in death and injury.
【動画】バス絡む多重事故 14人搬送うち1人死亡 神奈川・藤沢の交差点 https://t.co/Hxxo7lyJVe 19日朝、神奈川県藤沢市の交差点で乗用車と大型バスなど計5台が絡む事故があり、14人が搬送され、うち1人が亡くなりました。現場近くの防犯カメラには猛スピードで走る車が映っていました。” https://t.co/WKW1f0sGGQ— 朝日新聞デジタル編成席 (@asahicom) October 19, 2026
Earlier, it was reported that a 24-year-old teacher and a 10-year-old student died following a field trip accident at Lake MacBride State Park in Johnson County, Iowa.