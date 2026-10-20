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    1 killed, 13 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Tokyo

    02:20, 20 October 2026

    Five vehicles collided at an intersection in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Monday, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured, according to local police and other authorities, JIJI Press reported.

    1 killed, 13 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Tokyo
    Photo credit: Jiji Press

    14 people - two in a passenger car, 11 in their 60s to 80s on a sightseeing bus, and a man in his 20s in another vehicle - were taken to hospital. Of them, a 77-year-old woman in the passenger car was confirmed dead, while the injuries of the other 13 people are not life-threatening.

    According to police, the passenger car driven by the 77-year-old husband of the woman who died in the accident crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with two vehicles, including a taxi. The car then entered the intersection at a red light and crashed into the bus, which was pushed forward and hit a van. Debris from the collisions hit a nearby mini-vehicle

    The prefectural police are set to question the husband over the possible negligent driving resulting in death and injury.

    Earlier, it was reported that a 24-year-old teacher and a 10-year-old student died following a field trip accident at Lake MacBride State Park in Johnson County, Iowa.

    World News Asia Road accidents Japan JIJI Press
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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