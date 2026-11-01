Zohran Mamdani’s new job, Harry Potter’s Christmas magic, lucky gas station glitch and other Feel Good News

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: I volunteer!

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has already built a reputation as one of the most unconventional and creative politicians in the U.S. history. This week, the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor added one more line to his resume – a volunteer.

Blending with volunteers at the 2026 edition of the New York City marathon, Mamdani surprised runners by handing out water, high-fiving and cheering them up.

The politician swapped to a green vest and a black cap with the words, “Faster government on my head”.

When runners realized who cheered on them along the route, Mamdani received enthusiastic reactions and tons of praise for participating in the event.

Captain Consistency

Another person who was greeted with cheers at the NYC Marathon that day was James Thomas. At 78, Thomas captured the hearts of New Yorkers for completing his 43rd NYC Marathon.

He began the grueling 26.2-mile marathon early on Sunday morning (Nov 1.) and was the last one to cross the finish line 14 hours later when it was pitch-dark outside. The crowd greeted him like an elite runner and he got his medal in the end.

It was a bittersweet moment for Thomas as he announced it was his last NYC Marathon. A true example of grit and endurance.

Send your Christmas love

Christmas may be more than a month away, but Royal Mail has already dropped its Christmas stamps, depicting scenes from the Nativity.

Christmas 2026 Stamps have arrived! 🎄 Featuring five stunning new illustrations by Rebecca Sutherland, each stamp highlights a key moment from the Nativity. Available now. https://t.co/DMQOfm5lJB 🎁✨ #Christmas #ChristmasStamps #Christmas2026 #ChristmasCards https://t.co/99XVHS4QfL — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) November 3, 2026

The series consists of five stamps designed by illustrator Rebecca Sutherland and graphic designer Gareth Howat.

They highlight scenes of baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph travelling, the Three Wise Men, the shepherds, and an angel.

A Harry Potter kind of Christmas

Harry Potter fans in Germany, rejoice! For the first time-ever an official Christmas market dedicated to your favorite wizard is coming to Munich.

Praterinsel, Munich will be transformed into a festive magical world of Harry Potter from November 28 through December 6.

Visitors will be able to dive into the Hogwarts atmosphere, roam around Christmas stalls and enjoy a Harry Potter themed Wonderland.

From gas station glitch to $2 million rich

Christmas came early to a man in North Carolina who won a whooping $2 million from a Powerball drawing.

According to the NC Education Lottery, Bram Dunehew bought a ticket for the Powerball drawing at a convenience store by chance. His ticket matched all five white balls and got him not $1 million prize, but $2 million prize, because he opted for Power Play feature which doubled the prize money.

Dubehew couldn’t print out his receipt while filling up the tank and went into the store to print it out. At the store, he picked the lottery ticket. The rest is history.

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