YouTube outlines its vision for 2026 with focus on creators, families and AI

In a message from its chief executive, the company outlined 4 main priorities aimed at reshaping entertainment, supporting young viewers, expanding ways to earn money and guiding the use of AI.

Creators

YouTube says creators are now leading modern entertainment. They produce high quality shows, cover major events and reach audiences on phones, computers and televisions. Viewers choose from long videos, Shorts, live streams and podcasts.

Short videos remain central. Shorts now average about 200 billion views per day. In 2026, YouTube plans to add new formats, including image posts, to make it easier to follow creators. Music discovery and new releases will also get more attention.

YouTube also plans updates to YouTube TV, with customizable multi view and more than ten new plan options across sports, entertainment and news.

Kids and teens

The platform says young people use YouTube to learn and connect. The company plans to give parents simpler tools to manage child accounts and switch profiles.

New controls will allow parents to limit or fully block time spent scrolling Shorts. YouTube says the goal is to help families guide children online.

Creator income

YouTube says it remains the largest creator economy. Over the past 4 years, it has paid more than $100 billion to creators and media companies, supporting more than 490,000 full-time jobs in the United States.

In 2026, creators will get more ways to earn through shopping, fan support and brand deals. Viewers will soon be able to buy recommended products without leaving the app.

AI tools

AI will play a bigger role on YouTube. New tools will help creators experiment with video, music and games.

YouTube says AI made content will be labeled and harmful fake media removed. The company also plans to reduce low-quality automated videos and use AI to improve access, including voice translation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than 1 in 5 videos shown to first-time YouTube users are generated by AI and classified as low-quality “AI slop.